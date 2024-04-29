VIP AUDIO 4/28 – WKH – AEW Collision review: Swerve’s first promo as AEW World Champ, Swerve defends in open challenge against Claudio, Toni vs. Anna Jay, Rey Fenix, Rush (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 27 edition of AEW Collision featuring Swerve Strickland’s first promo as AEW World Champ, Swerve defending in open challenge against Claudio Castagnoli, Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay, Rey Fenix’s return, Rush in action, The Grizzled Young Vets, Trios Title match, and more.

