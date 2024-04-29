VIP AUDIO 4/29 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 3 (4-19-2017): Book Review “When It Was Big Time: A 100 Year History of Northern California Wrestling,” Shibata fallout (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 19, 2017 episode (pt. 2 of 3) covering these topics:

Todd reviews “When It Was Big Time: A 100 Year History of Northern California Wrestling” including Ad Santel, Joe Malcewicz, Ben and Mike Sharpe, Leo Nomellini, Lou Thesz, Roy Shire, Ray Stevens, Pepper Gomez, Pat Patterson, Moondog Mayne, Roddy Piper, Buddy Rose, and many more

A Bonus Mystery Review

And finally thoughts on the Shibata injury fallout

