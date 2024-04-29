VIP AUDIO 4/29 – VIP Podcast Vault (4-28-06): TNA Audio Analysis: First two weeks of Impact on Thursday nights, Samoa Joe’s move to the heavyweight division, Lesnar and Goldberg speculation, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our TNA Analysis Podcast from Apr. 28, 2006. PWTorch columnist James Caldwell was joined by Torch specialist Paul Madavi to discuss TNA in-depth including the first two weeks of Impact on Thursday nights, the Lockdown PPV after-the-fact, and what the next few weeks of TV looked like. They also discussed Samoa Joe being put into the heavyweight spotlight, who should be the first person to defeat Joe, how TNA could use Brock Lesnar and Goldberg if brought into the company, the pros and cons of TNA taping TV weekly, moving PPVs to other cities, and then the discussion moves to “See No Evil” and “The Marine” and whether either one could draw at the box office, and much much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO