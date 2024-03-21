FREE PODCAST 3/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Maitland: Christian-Copeland main event, Ospreay, Mercedes, Okada, Jericho-Hook, live callers (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Chris Maitland from PWTorch Dailycast to discuss AEW Dynamite including the Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland I Quit match for the TNT Title and what’s next for both of them, the latest with Okada, Will Spreay, and Mercedes Moné as they get integrated into the AEW weekly world, the Hook-Chris Jericho dynamic, and more with live callers and email topics.

