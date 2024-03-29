FREE PODCAST 3/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCathy talks WrestleMania 35 Weekend, WWE Titan Tower memories, AEW’s niche, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (2-29-2019), Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy. They discuss WrestleMania 35 Weekend, key matches at WrestleMania 35 including top matches to look forward to, a professional comedian’s take on the Braun Strowman vs. Colin Jost/Michael Che saga, the prospects of AEW and what their niche ought to be compared to WWE, some Titan Tower memories as WWE prepares to move its headquarters, and more.

