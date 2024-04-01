Fact Check: WWE touts viewership gains in key 18-49 demo on Raw, Smackdown, NXT in lead up to WrestleMania 40, credits Pat McAfee

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE touted an increase in their ratings in the 18-49 demo in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40 for Smackdown, Raw, and NXT. They single out Pat McAfee’s “unexpected return” to the commentary team as coinciding with a 13 percent jump in the demo viewership.

Smackdown’s demo rating is up from 0.60 last year to 0.68 this year through 13 weeks. It’s also up from a 0.56 average through the first 13 weeks of 2022.

Raw’s demo rating is indeed up from 0.53 last year to 0.56 this year through 13 weeks. It’s also up from the 0.46 average through the first 13 weeks of 2022.

NXT’s demo rating is indeed up from 0.14 last year to 0.18 this year through 13 weeks. It’s also up from the 0.13 average through the first 13 weeks of 2022.

AEW Dynamite, the closest comparison since it’s a non-WWE pro wrestling show, averaged 0.28 this year through 13 weeks, down from 0.30 last year through 13 weeks and 0.39 the first 13 weeks of 2022.

The press release notes that Pat McAfee returned to Raw’s commentary team on Jan. 29 and viewrsip was up 13 percent from the week prior, implying he contributed to that. That episode was the first after the Royal Rumble; WWE TV often gets a boost in viewership after PLE events. McAfee’s return, as noted, was unadvertised.

The following is the full press release…

Raw ranked No. 1 among P18-49 audiences on Monday cable for nine of the 13 weeks of the quarter. The unexpected return of Pat McAfee to the commentator table during the Jan. 29 episode delivered 811K total viewers among P18-49 – up 13 percent versus the week prior – and easily ranked No. 1 on cable. NXT on USA Network In Q1 2024, NXT was up 31 percent among P18-49 versus the year prior. “These ratings are a testament to our creative team, production crew and all of the WWE Superstars that work together week in and week out to produce these impressive results,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. All three shows are headed to new platforms in the U.S. over the next year. In October 2024, Smackdown will move to USA Network and NXT will make its broadcast debut on CW. In January 2025, Raw will make its groundbreaking debut on Netflix. WrestleMania XL is available to stream in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.

