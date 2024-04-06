Rollins, Reigns, and Rhodes featured in new bobbleheads to commemorate WWE WrestleMania XL

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes are featured in three new WrestleMania XL themed bobbleheads up for pre-order from FOCO.

Rhodes & Rollins are set to team tonight on night 1 of WrestleMania XL to face The Rock & Roman Reigns. Rhodes is also set to challenge Reigns on night 2 of WrestleMania XL for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Each bobblehead measures at 8 inches tall, is limited to 144 units total, and costs $80.