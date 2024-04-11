AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (4/10): Viewership and key demos for last night’s episode featuring the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry backstage incident at All In, plus Joe vs. Dustin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 819,000 viewers, up from 752,000 and 747,000 the prior two weeks, which were the lowest levels for an episode on Wednesday night since NXT aired head to head with them on Wednesday nights years ago. The average through 15 weeks this year is 807,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.30, up from 0.23 the prior two weeks. The average through 15 weeks this year is 0.28.

We will have minute-by-minute data later this week. Wrestlenomics has reported quarter hour data. The first quarter averaged 981,000 viewers. It dropped to 857 in the second quarter and then rose to 880,000 in the third quarter which included the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry segment with the Young Bucks commenting on it, and then it dropped every quarter hour from there to 822K in Q4 to 723K in Q8.

