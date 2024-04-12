IWGP World Hvt. Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley result from NJPW Windy City Riot PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley is the new IWGP World Hvt. Champion. Moxley pinned Tetsuya Naito after a third Death Rider in a match that went close to 21:00. It looked like Naito was going to beat Moxley, as he sucsessfully worked over his neck throughout the match and connected with a running Destino for a nearfall;.

Moxley turned the tide at this point after blocking a second Destino attempt from Naito, who went for the best varaition of his signature finisher with a full wind up. Moxley hit a second Death Rider attempt at this point, but Naito kicked out. Moxley then hit a third Death Rider and it was good for the surprise title change on U.S. soil.

After the match, the fans seemed shocked at the result, but then quickly began cheering and chanting for Moxley. Moxley cut a promo after the match and said he wasn’t afraid to fight any of the young lions in NJPW. Moxley then challenged Shota Umino for a shot at his IWGP World Hvt. Championshio. Moxley said the match would be Umino’s final exam.

Ren Narita came out and attacked him. Narita then got on the mic and said he would be Moxley’s first challenger. Umino came down to the ring and ran Narita off. Moxley said Narita was going to go from being a young boy to a dead man when they wrestled.