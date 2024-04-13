FREE PODCAST 4/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Post-WrestleMania celebrations, Superstar Shake-up teases, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (4-10-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Solomon from the Solomonster Sounds Off podcast to discuss the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (PWTorch.com’s own Frank Petiani), followed by a mailbag segment. They talk about Kofi Kingston’s celebration, Becky Lynch’s celebration and angle with Lacey Evans, the visits from various Raw wrestlers, Shane McMahon’s bullying of the poor ring announcer, and more including some thoughts on WrestleMania’s length and the weekend’s happenings which Jason attended in person.

