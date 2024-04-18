FREE PODCAST 4/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Is Swerve’s push hampered by Ospreay’s big splash, Dynasty PPV hype, return of Moxley, no Punk-Perry follow-up, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair to discuss AEW Dynamite including the final AEW Dynasty PPV hype and whether Swerve Strickland’s push is being hampered by the big splash Will Ospreay has made so far, reaction to the return of Jon Moxley with the IWGP Title, the Samoa Joe-Swerve Strickland hype, Mercedes Moné so far, reaction to no C.M. Punk-Jack Perry follow-up, The Young Bucks EVP characters, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ospreay, and more.

