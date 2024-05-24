WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/24) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Rhodes and Paul confrontation, King of the Ring Semi-Finals, Bayley vs. Green

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MAY 24, 2024

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA AT JEDDAH SUPER DOME

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Corey Graves introduced the show. That showed a map graphic that highlighted their location. They then showed the outside of the arena.

-Randy Orton was shown arriving at the arena earlier today. Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman were also shown arriving. They then showed the arrivals of Nia Jax and Bianca Belair. Graves promoted the two matches for later in the show.

-Graves threw to an announcement from Paul Levesque earlier today. Levesque announced that the winners of the two tournaments would receive WWE or World Championship matches at Summerslam.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That’s an interesting wrinkle. That could be used to set up Gunther against Damien Priest or Randy Orton against Cody Rhodes. We all assumed Gunther would win the title at Clash at the Castle, but what if he’s the champion going into the match? On top of that, this would be an excuse to get to Orton against Rhodes without having to turn Orton heel. This definitely added some intrigue to the King of the Ring. On the Queen of the Ring side, I think this solidifies Nia Jax as the winner and facing Bayley at Summerslam. It is a little curious that they aren’t going to the matches at Money in the Bank, but I assume there’s a reason for that.)

-Bianca Belair made her entrance.

-Nia Jax made her entrance.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. NIA JAX – Queen of the Ring Tournament Semi-Final Match

The bell rang six minutes into the hour. They locked up and Jax backed Belair into the corner. Belair pushed back but Jax shoved her down. Jax tossed Belair into the corner and then charged to hit her with a splash. Jax sent Belair into the opposite corner and hit another splash. Jax went for a slam but Belair escaped and put Jax in a headlock while riding her back. Jax backed Belair into the corner. Jax tossed Belair into the opposite corner and charged but Belair landed an elbow. Belair flipped off the second rope. Belair charged into Jax a few times and then took her to the corner. Belair mounted Jax and landed punches but Jax shoved her off. Belair stayed on the attack and slammed Jax into the top turnbuckle repeatedly. Belair mounted Jax in the corner again and rained down blows. Jax lifted Belair and pulled her down. Jax charged Belair and Belair moved as Jax hit the ring post shoulder first. Jax rolled to the outside. Belair landed a dive that took Jax down. Belair stood tall with Jax down on the outside as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Back from break, Jax was in control with a submission move. Jax slammed Belair down. Jax took something out of Belair’s hair and put it on her head like a crown. Belair recovered and went after Jax but Jax took her right back down. Belair sold her knee. Jax went after the knee but Belair got free. Jax tried to land on Belair but Belair moved. Jax hit the mat and Belair rolled her up for a two count. Jax hit a Samoan Drop and made the cover for a two count. Jax shoved Belair into the corner and Belair went to the apron. Belair landed a shoulder to Jax’s gut. Jax was rocked. Belair went to the top rope and came off with a crossbody. Belair sold her knee and then made the cover for a two count. Belair struggled to her feet. Jax went after her but Belair landed punches. Jax kicked Belair down. Jax went to the leg of Belair. Jax dragged Belair to the corner. Jax climbed to the second rope. Belair lifted Jax off the second rope and delivered a powerbomb. Belair made the cover for a two count. Both women were down in the middle of the ring. Belair got to her feet first. She attempted to lift Jax but Jax put the brakes on and took Belair down. Jax worked on the leg again and slammed Belair’s leg into the mat. Jax dragged Belair back to the corner again. Jax climbed to the second rope and Belair cut her off again. Belair lifted Jax to her shoulders and set up for a K.O.D. Belair’s knee buckled and she dropped Jax. Jax hit a senton. Jax dragged Belair to the corner again and hit the Bonsai Drop for the win.

WINNER: Nia Jax in 12:00 to advance to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament

(McDonald’s Analysis: Pretty much what we all expected once the tournament fell this way. Belair doesn’t need to be Queen of the Ring and she has something going with Cargill already. Jax would be a suitable challenger for Bayley at Summerslam. I guess it’s possible that they’ll go with Valkyria but it’s hard to imagine a face against face match with her and Becky Lynch. Beyond that, a match with Valkyria and Liv Morgan feels a little short of a big time match for Summerslam.)

-They showed the updated brackets with Jax taking on Lyra Valkyria in the finals tomorrow.

-Kayla Braxton was in the ring. Jax told her to shut up. Jax pointed at Valkyria in the front row. Jax mentioned that she just beat Belair the same way she beat Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. Jax said she would beat Valkyria just like she beat them. Jax said thanks to Levesque’s announcement, she will soon be Queen and champion.

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were in the back. Wade Barrett promoted the Grayson Waller Effect with L.A. Knight for after the break. [c]

-Belair was in the back on the trainer’s table. Tiffany Stratton showed up and told Belair to have better luck next time. Stratton called Belair a loser and walked off. Byron Saxton came up and asked Belair about the loss. Belair started to answer but Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell appeared and taunted Belair. Jade Cargill appeared and chased them off. Cargill said she was going to talk to Nick Aldis.

-The ring announcer announced Austin Theory and Grayson Waller ahead of the Grayson Waller Effect. The lights came on and Theory and Waller were in the ring with the Grayson Waller Effect set. Waller introduced the show to the crowd and introduced Theory as his guest host. Theory called the crowd idiots. Theory said some people may call their guest a mega-star. Theory introduced the guest as one of the most talented and entertaining Superstars on the Smackdown roster.

-Carmelo Hayes made his entrance. Hayes thanked Theory and Waller for the introduction. He said it sounded like they were describing him but they missed a couple of things. Hayes said he’s Smackdown’s first draft pick and the hottest new Superstar. Hayes referred to himself as Him.

-Theory said that Hayes forgot what happened with Hayes last time he was on Smackdown.

-Hayes said they need to stick together. Waller said Hayes is a better guest than L.A. Knight. Hayes said the veterans need to take after guys like them. Hayes said they need to show the veterans how it’s done. Theory said the only good advice Bobby Lashley gives is how to lose to himself and Waller. Hayes said guys like Lashley and Corbin are egomaniacs. Hayes said Knight is an egomaniac also. He said there’s nothing worse than a veteran who hasn’t done anything talking smack. They said Knight can’t win the big one and was drafted after Hayes.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. Knight entered the ring and tossed the plants out of the ring. Knight got a mic from ringside. He stood opposite Hayes, Theory, and Waller. Knight cut Waller off and said he didn’t ask him anything. Knight said he was going to keep it short because he has better things to do. Knight said they’re poking a mean dog with a sharp stick. Knight said it won’t take them long to find out who’s game it is. Knight started to leave but Hayes attacked Knight from behind. Knight fought back but Waller and Theory took him down.

-The Street Profits music hit and they ran down to the ring. They took down Waller who met them on the ramp and then hit the ring. They took down Theory and Hayes and knocked them to the outside. Knight and the Profits stood tall in the ring as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

-They showed a video package for Blair Davenport. She said “you’re weak, and you’re lazy and bad things happen because you allow it”. She said if it hurts your feelings come and do something about it.

(2) AUSTIN THEORY, GRAYSON WALLER, & CARMELO HAYES vs. STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) & L.A. KNIGHT

The six men were in the ring. Graves said that Aldis sanctioned the match during the break. Hayes started with Ford. They locked up and Hayes went to the arm. Ford reversed and tugged at the arm of Hayes. Hayes reversed. Ford flipped through and reversed it back. Ford pulled Hayes down. Ford charged Hayes. Hayes moved and Ford leapt over him using the corner. Ford flipped across the ring and then landed a dropkick. Dawkins tagged in. He came off the top rope onto the arm of Hayes. Hayes shot Dawkins off the ropes. They moved around each other and Dawkins took down Hayes with a flapjack. Knight tagged in and Hayes escaped to tag in Theory. The crowd chanted for Knight. Knight went to the arm of Theory. Theory fought back with kicks. Knight took Waller down with a punch but Theory attacked Knight from behind. Waller had made a blind tag and hit the ring. Knight landed a kick to Waller and then took him down with a clothesline. Dawkins tagged back in. He took down Waller with a corkscrew elbow. Dawkins spun into a splash on Waller in the corner. Dawkins hit a kick and then charged Waller in the corner. Theory pulled Waller out of the way and tagged in. Theory landed a dropkick that sent Dawkins to the outside. Hayes dropped to the outside and landed a clothesline that took Dawkins down. The heels stood over Dawkins. Ford came around the corner and confronted the heels as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Dawkins landed a punch to Hayes. Dawkins tried to make a tag but Hayes held him back. Hayes came off the ropes and Dawkins caught him. Dawkins delivered a modified T-Bone Suplex. Theory and Waller pulled Knight and Ford off the apron and replaced them. Dawkins knocked Theory off the apron. Knight and Ford attacked Waller and Theory. Waller tagged in. Knight beat on Waller in the ring. Knight came through the ropes with a dropkick to Theory. Knight hit Waller with a shoulder tackle followed by a powerslam and a jumping elbow on Waller in the ring. Knight made the cover for a two count. Hayes hit the ring and escaped a BFT. He took Knight down with First 48. The two teams traded shots. Waller rolled into the ring and Knight hit him with a BFT. Hayes went after Knight but Knight recovered and knocked Hayes to the outside. Knight tagged in Ford. Knight dropped to the outside and tackled Hayes into the announce table. Ford hit a splash on Waller and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight & Street Profits in 9:00

-They showed highlights of the match.

-The Street Profits celebrated in the ring with B-Fabb and L.A. Knight.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Just a match to give the crowd something. Chaos for the sake of chaos and a win that doesn’t really mean anything in the long run. House show match on TV. The interesting thing is the set-up for the feud with Hayes and Knight. That should be good. I don’t know who you book to win the thing, but we could get some solid matches out of the two.)

-Graves threw to a video package on Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring kickoff. Paul said he is going to give up his brass knuckles and he will beat Cody Rhodes fair and square. Paul said he will give the brass knuckles to Michael Cole and he will beat Rhodes fair and square.

-Cody Rhodes walked in the back. He bumped into Randy Orton. They shook hands as Rhodes wished Orton good luck. Orton thanked Rhodes and Rhodes made his way to the arena. [c]