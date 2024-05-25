FREE PODCAST 5/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy: (10 Yrs Ago) Being part of build-up to WrestleMania 12, the actual event, and Lesnar angle afterward, plus Bryan, Punk, Network, Shield (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-16-2014), PWTorch editor is joined by ex-WWE Creative Team Member Matt McCarthy who talks about being part of the build-up to WrestleMania 12, being backstage at the actual event, and being around for the big Brock Lesnar return afterward, plus Undertaker, Bryan, Punk, Network, Shield, and many more current events discussed with live calls and email questions including a VIP Exclusive Aftershow.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO