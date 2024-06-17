FREE PODCAST 6/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6-19-2019) Harley & Emily ask whether AEW would ever buy ROH, Juice Robinson, the dismal state of Women of Honor, how to reach new viewers (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (6-19-2019) to a PWTorch Livecast hosted by Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear who discuss Juice Robinson having no interest in returning to ROH and what it means for the future of Lifeblood, veteran wrestlers being easily distracted by ringside presences, whether AEW might ever buy ROH, and a damning look at some Women of Honor statistics. Plus: Tom Stoup drops by to discuss what it takes for a wrestling promotion to get established wrestling fans to check out their product for the first time.

