WWE RAW RESULTS (6/17): Keller’s report on Clash at the Castle fallout, Money in the Bank qualifiers, Dragon Lee vs. Carlito

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 17, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEX. AT AMERICAN BANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

On the episode, Wade Keller will be joined by Kevin Duncan from PWTorch to review Raw LIVE along with an on-site correspondent reporting on happenings in the arena. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

[HOUR ONE]

-The “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp this week featured interference and glitches, presumably pointing toward the QR code mystery person as the source

-A four minute video package recapped Clash at the Castle ending with C.M. Punk’s interference, costing Drew McIntyre a chance to beat Damian Priest for the WWE Hvt. Title.

-They showed McIntyre walking through a hallwayMichael Cole said they haven’t heard from McIntyre in two days.

-The camera showed the crowd with a wide angle as Cole touted a sellout crowd.

-Seth Rollins’s music played. Cole acted surprised. Seth came out wearing a white suit and white hat. He milked the moment as fans sang his song. He bowed to the crowd. Fans chanted, “Welcome back!” (It’d be so awesome if he pretended he had to retire only to reveal it was a ruse for no reason!) He said he wanted to cut to the chase (11 minutes into the show, 6 minutes after his ring entrance began). He said he got into pro wrestling to be the very best of all time, and he can’t do it without “getting back the championship that I made.” He said he knows how to climb a ladder pretty well and is quite familiar with the Money in the Bank contract, so that’s the fastest way for him to. get back into the mix for a shot at the title.

Damian Priest walked out with a proud expression and the WWE Hvt. Title belt over his shoulder. He welcomed him back and said he meant it without any sarcasm. He said he looks great and healthy. He said he wanted to cash in his briefcase against him out of respect. He said what happened.

Seth said he almost lost his leg over in Scotland. He said he and Drew are a lot alike. He both made their names in groups, The Judgment Day and The Shield. He called The Shield the greatest of all time. He said they both won MITB and both took a long time to cash in, but when they did, they both made their mark at WrestleMania and both won their first World Titles at WrestleMania. He said what separates them is that he eventually grew a set and realized to build a legacy for himself, he had to stand on his own two feet. He asked Priest what he wants his legacy to be. Priest said it’s a good question and he gets why he’s asking it. Priest said he was Seth’s first challenge for his title and Seth won because he was better than him. “Times have changed,” he said. He said some people thought he was going to relinquish his title due to a leg injury. He said instead he challenged him to face him at Money in the Bank for the title rather than a MITB match. Seth asked if it was a trap. Priest said it was a sincere offer. Seth said if it’s that simple, he accepted his challenge.

-They went to Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside. Cole said Priest and Seth have just turned Raw upside down. Cole hyped the scheduled matches. As a clip aired of what Bron Breakker did to Ricochet last week, Cole said they’d address that situation later.

-They showed Adam Pearce “earlier in the day” wrapping up a phone call. In walked Chad Gable and his crew. He asked for a rematch for the Intercontinental Title. Pearce said he should get to the back of the line and earn it. Gable turned and yelled at Akira Tozawa that he is a leader and doesn’t belong in the back of the line. Gable turned back to Pearce and said he would face someone worthy tonight. Pearce rubbed his hands together and said he had the perfect opponent.

-Gable made his ring entrance with Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupree. Maxxine was using a crutch. Cole asked when his crew would learn and called Gable a jerk. [c]

(1) CHAD GABLE (w/Otis, Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupree) vs. BRAUN STROWMAN

Cole wondered who Gable opponent would be. Braun’s ring entrance began. Cole laughed like this was Gable’s worse nightmare. The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. “Look at how small Chad Gable looks compared to Braun Strowman,” said Cole, laughing. McAfee called him “a tiny little man.” Braun said he hate bullies. Gable countered a forearm into an armbar. Braun broke free and knocked Gable to the floor at 2:00. [c]

Braun tossed Gable around after the break. Gable rolled to the floor. Braun charged toward him. Gable shoved Tozawa into Braun. Braun shoved Tozawa into Gable. Back in the ring, Braun landed a turning powerslam for the clean win.

WINNER: Strowman in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Gable re-signed with WWE, but you wouldn’t know it from the commentary belittling Gable or Braun just dominating him.)

-After the match, Cole asked who Gable would blame for the loss. McAfee said he won’t take the blame because he’s a narcissistic. Gable got in Tozawa’s face. Maxxine stood between them. Gable yanked her crutch away and threw it to the floor. He then ordered her to get out of the ring. Gable asked Tozawa if he thought he was done with him. He then slapped him hard. Otis turned and saw Tozawa down. He then glared at Gable and then shoved him down hard. Cole was elated. Fans chanted, “Otis! Otis!” Otis helped Maxxine and Tozawa to the back. Cole said that finally Otis stepped in.

-They went back to Cole and McAfee. McAfee did his telestrator bit during a recap of the Dominik Mysterio-Liv Morgan developments last week. They showed Finn Balor taking the room key off the table during a fist bump by The Judgment Day. McAfee was just yelling throughout all of this. He called The Judgment Day “assholes” for their little sign calling Rey Mysterio a deadbeat dad.

-Backstage, Carlito and J.D. McDonagh were discussing the rules of darts when Finn Balor said they need to derail Braun as soon as possible. Priest walked in. Balor said he has his back against Seth Rollins. Priest said he’ll table that to talk later. He asked Balor why he took the keycard. He said he took it to protect Dominik and it’s in the trash. Priest said he’s been acting strange lately and that’s why he was questioning him. He asked where his head is at regarding the Money in the Bank. Balor said if he wins it, he’s cashing in to become champion. After a tense pause, he said, “On Cody.” Then he broke into laughter and broke the tension. Dom was looking for something. He said he can’t find his purpole cowv vest. Carlito joked he left it in Liv’s hotel room. McDonagh said that’s not helping anyone. Priest told Carlito to get ready for his match. After everyone else left, Priest asked Balor if he’s talking to Rhea Ripley lately. Balor said he’s staying out of all that.

-Iyo Sky made her entrance. [c]

(2) IYO SKY vs. KIANA JAMES vs. ZELINA VEGA – Money in the Bank qualifier

Cole said Pearce made the Priest vs. Seth match official for Money in the Bank. The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break as a Sky moonsault at ringside followed by a Meteora by Zelina off the ring apron. [c]

Cole said they’d have “exclusive footage” later of how Punk got a referee shirt before he interfered in the Priest-McIntyre match.

[HOUR TWO]

Liv Morgan walked out wearing Dom’s purple cow vest that Dom was looking for earlier. Sky stepped on James who shifted herself slightly into perfect position for Sky’s Over the Moonsault. Sky landed it and got the win.

WINNER: Sky in 8:00.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside again. They talked about the jacket Liv was wearing. McAfee said Balor still has the hotel key.

-A replay aired of what Breakker did to Ricochet last week with Samantha Irvin at Ricochet’s side as he was loaded into an ambulance.

-Sami Zayn began his ring entrance. [c]

-They showed scenes of Corpus Christi, Tex.

-Sami stood mid-ring and said he is proud to still be Intercontinental Champion. He said the issue with him and Gable is now over “because I beat him in a wrestling match.” He said he is moving on from Gable, but he still feels for the Alpha Academy. He said he has been there. He said what learned from his time in the Alpha Academy is that you have to leave a bad situation on your own time. He said that was the case for him and also for Jey Uso. He said he has to look forward now and do his job and defend against “anybody and everybody.” Breakker came out to his music.

Breakker entered the ring. Sami asked if he really interrupted him to just stand there or did he have something to say. Breakker said he doesn’t have to say much. He said he doesn’t have to say much because Sami knows what he’s capable of. He said he has left bodies in his wake and Sami is next. He said he is taking his Intercontinental Title. Sheamus then came out to his music. He told Sami to consider him since he’s been in banger after banger. He said when the opportunity arrives, he’d do anything to get his hands on that title. Breakker yelled, “Hey, hey! You just going to walk in here and act like I’m not standing here. Are you out of your mind.” He said he know what happens when people stand in in his path. He said he’ll kick his ass too. Sheamus said Breakker is on a run as the new hot thing, but he has no skin in the game regarding the IC Title. Sami said he’s going to go talk to Pearce because he thinks the fans would like to see them fight it out, not talk more. Sami’s music played and he left as Cole said he hopes to see Breakker and Sheamus in a banger later.

-A vignette aired on Dragon Lee who spoke about Carlito costing his his chance to team with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania.

-Dragon Lee made his entrance.

-A recap aired of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match at Clash at the Castle. Jackie Redmond interviewed Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre backstage. They said the hard part starts tonight. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark walked up to them. Baszler said they beat them last week and she made Jade Cargill tap out at the Clash even though the ref didn’t see it. Stark said they’re coming for their belts. Fyre said, “Anytime, anyplace.” Baszler said to be careful what you wish for.

(3) CARLITO (w/J.D. McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio) vs. DRAGON LEE (w/Rey Mysterio, Joaquin Wilde)

Carlito made his ring entrance, accompanied by Dom and McDonagh. Cole noted that Alicia Taylor from Smackdown was filling in for Samantha Irvin and said she’d be back next Monday night. The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. Carlito tossed Dragon around ringside early. Carlito yelled at Rey at ringside. Dragon head scissored Carlito off the ring apron to the floor. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Morgan sauntered to ringside, still in Dom’s vest. Dom told her to give him his vest back and asked where she got it. Liv stepped really close to Dom and smiled. Zelina jumped Lib. Chaos broke out at ringside. McDonagh yanked Dragon off the middle rope. Carlito then gave Dragon a back stabber for the win.

WINNER: Carlito in 8:00.

-Cole narrated a recap of Punk’s interference in the Priest-McIntyre match. Cole threw to a clip of Punk getting a ref t-shirt backstage. [c]

-Backstage, Otis began packing his stuff. Gable asked what he was doing. Otis said he’s done. Gable said they’re family and he says when they’re done. As Otis walked away with Maxxine and Tozawa, he said they’re all expelled and they’ll be “tiny ineffectual nothings” without him. He said he’s going to win MITB and then cash it in and become World Champion, something Otis could never do.

-McIntyre made his entrance next. They showed footage of McIntyre going nuts after the match at the Castle including grabbing Graves and then confronting Barrett who tried to talk sense into him. Cole said McIntyre has been fined. Drew stood in the ring, looking like he was holding in a lot of tension and anger. A “C.M. Punk!” chant came from the crowd for about ten seconds. Drew said Punk’s name, pause, and then said he just couldn’t do it anymore. “Screw this company,” he said. “I quit.” He dropped the mic and left. Pearce met him on his way to the back and said he shouldn’t deal with it that way. They cut to an abrupt break. [c]

-They replayed Drew quitting. Then they showed Drew backstage telling Paul Levesque that he’s serious and he’s done. He said he heard what he said at the press conference. Pearce pursued him and said he wants to talk more in his office and told him to calm down.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole said Drew’s obsession with Punk has cost him his title and now his career. Cole said they’ll miss him. McAfee said Drew got screwed.

(4) KATANA CHANCE & KAYDEN CARTER vs. DAKOTA KAI & KAIRI SANE

Sane & Kai charged and attacked Chance & Carter as the ref called for the bell. After some back and forth action, Kairi landed a top rope Insane Elbow on Carter. Chance broke up the cover, forcefully shoving Sane off of CHance. (That’s how you make a save!) Lyra Valkryia came to ringside to cheer on Carter. Dakota yelled at her. Chance and Carter then won with the Afterparty finisher.

WINNERS: Chance & Carter in 2:30.

-They showed Breakker lacing his boots backstage. [c]

-A clip aired of the Priest-Seth segment earlier.