WWE RAW RESULTS (6/17): Pomarez’s alt-perspective report on return of Seth Rollins to Raw and big match announcement, MITB qualifiers, Dom-Liv hotel key controversy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 17, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEX. AT AMERICAN BANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

On the episode, Wade Keller will be joined by Kevin Duncan from PWTorch to review Raw LIVE along with an on-site correspondent reporting on happenings in the arena. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with their usual signature video, but there were noticeable glitches.

– A video package recapping the highlights from Clash at the Castle was shown.

– A returning Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to a thunderous reaction from the crowd. Rollins introduced himself as the host for tonight’s show before saying that to become the greatest of all time, he had to regain the championship that he made. Rollins said that Money in the Bank would be the fastest way to get back to the top, until Damian Priest interrupted. Priest congratulated Rollins and said that he even wanted to cash-in his briefcase on him. Priest told Rollins that this was no longer Monday Night Rollins, but the show where everyone rose for the champion.

– Rollins told Priest that they were similar in how they rose in groups, won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed-in at WrestleMania. Rollins told Priest that at some point he grew up a set and learned how to stand on his own before asking Priest what he wanted his legacy to be. Priest talked about Rollins beating him in a title match last year because Rollins was better, but that was no longer true. Priest told Rollins to forget the briefcase and dared him to a title match at Money in the Bank. Rollins agreed before claiming that this was still Monday Night Rollins.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid opening segment to immediately set up Damian Priest’s next challenger. It’s good to have Seth Rollins back in the title mix, as he immediately fits as a credible challenger for Priest.)

– Backstage, Chad Gable complained to Adam Pearce about his team costing him his match and asked for a rematch. Pearce told Gable that it was time for him to go to the back of the line. Gable berated the rest of Alpha Academy before asking Pearce to give him a match tonight.

– Chad Gable made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against an unannounced opponent.

[Commercial Break]

(1) CHAD GABLE (w/Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri) vs. BRAUN STROWMAN

Strowman blasted Gable with a chop to the chest, followed by a big boot. Strowman maintained control over Gable with chops and headbutts before driving him into the corner with an Irish-whip. Gable surprised Strowman with an armbar using the top rope, only for Strowman to shut him down with a slap, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Strowman threw Gable’s body across the ring, forcing him to retreat. Gable hid behind Tozawa to block a shoulder tackle, only for Strowman to throw Tozawa’s body into his. Back in the ring, Strowman floored Gable with a Powerslam to pick up the win.

WINNER: Braun Strowman at 6:33

– After the match, Chad Gable demanded Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri to enter the ring. Gable pulled Tozawa’s ear and took away Dupri’s crutch when she tried to defend him. Gable forced Dupri to leave the ring and knocked Tozawa off his feet with a slap. Otis fired up and shoved Gable into the corner before walking away with Tozawa and Dupri.

(Pomares’s Analysis: While it’s disappointing to see Gable lose in such a quick manner, that wasn’t the main focus of this segment. Otis finally turning on Gable was a much-anticipated and well-built moment. That’s why it was kind of underwhelming to see it last so little.)

– A recap of the Judgment Day and Liv Morgan’s shenanigans from last week was shown, putting emphasis on how Finn Bálor took Liv’s hotel key.

– Backstage, the Judgment Day discussed Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins and Money in the Bank. Finn Bálor told Damian Priest that he would win the briefcase and cash-in on Cody. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio complained about not being able to find his purple cow vest.

– Iyo Sky made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Zelina Vega and Kiana James.

[Commercial Break]

(2) IYO SKY vs. KIANA JAMES vs. ZELINA VEGA – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Sky immediately pummeled Vega down, until James attacked her with an uppercut. Vega and James took Sky down with right hands and an elbow drop. Vega caught James with a hurracarrana, only for Sky to shut her down with a jumping knee. Sky pulled James’ head into the ropes and crushed her with an Asai moonsault. Vega nailed Sky with a Meteora from the apron, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sky and Vega dropped James with a double superplex. Sky caught Vega with an uppercut, followed by a double underhook backbreaker. James surprised Sky with a shoulder thrust before laying Vega out with a powerbomb. Sky took James down with a sunset flip, but James quickly kicked her away. Vega clocked James with a spinning kick and knocked Sky off her feet with a boot to the face.

Vega put Sky down with a hurracarrana and dropped James with a headscissors takeover. Sky blasted Vega with a springboard missile dropkick, only for Vega to sweep her off the top turnbuckle with the 619. Vega caught James with an enzuigiri, but was immediately distracted by Liv Morgan wearing Dominik’s vest. James took care of James with the 401k before being defeated by Sky with a moonsault.

WINNER: Iyo Sky at 8:35

(Pomares’s Analysis: Decent match that accomplished a couple of things. It put Iyo Sky back in a prominent position as part of Money in the Bank, it continued the build for what I assume will be a Liv vs. Zelina match and gave Kiana James a chance to work against more established stars in a more heated setting.)

– A recap of Bron Breakker defeating Ilja Dragunov and taking Ricochet out of commission last week was shown.

– Sami Zayn made his way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Sami Zayn admitted that it was tough to go through Chad Gable. Sami put over how this started after Gable lost a wrestling match and said that it was over after he lost another wrestling match. He confirmed that he would move on from Alpha Academy and that while he felt for them, he was confident they would move on from Gable too. Sami said that he was going back to defending the title against anyone before being interrupted by Bron Breakker. Breakker told Sami that he left a lot of bodies in the ring and Sami would be next when he takes his Intercontinental title.

– Sami raised his title in front of Breakker, only for Sheamus to interrupt. Sheamus told Sami that he would do whatever it took to get his hands on the Intercontinental title. Breakker told Sheamus that he was on his way and he would kick his ass too. Sheamus told Breakker to get to the back of the line or he would make him. Sami told them that he would talk with Pearce, so Sheamus and Breakker could fight it out and determine a challenger.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The segment was just fine, but it set up a huge matchup for Breakker. As much as I love Sheamus, Breakker is on fire and has a strong case to beat Sheamus and even win the Intercontinental belt.)

– A video package was shown recapping the history between Carlito and Dragon Lee.

– Dragon Lee made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Carlito.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn winning the Women’s tag titles was shown.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn about their title win. They said that the celebration was over and now they would take on anyone. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark interrupted to warn them that they were coming for the belts at Money in the Bank.

(3) DRAGON LEE (w/Rey Mysterio & Joaquin Wilde) vs. CARLITO (w/Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Lee caught Carlito with a boot to the face, a headscissors takeover and a dropkick. Lee sent Carlito out of the ring with an enzuigiri, only for Carlito to block a Pescado and throw him into the barricade. Carlito rammed Lee into the barricade, but Lee shut him down with a hurracarrana off the apron, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Lee crushed Carlito with a diving splash, but he kicked out at two. Carlito blocked a headscissors takeover, only for Lee to hit him with a jumping knee and a German suplex. Carlito put Lee down with a TKO, but he managed to kick out at two. Lee swept Carlito off the top turnbuckle, setting him up for a diving double stomp. Carlito dropped Lee with a back body drop, followed by a rising knee strike. Lee did a flip to block a clothesline and laid Carlito out with a powerbomb for a nearfall. Liv Morgan showed up still wearing Dominik’s vest, but Zelina Vega attacked her. Everyone started brawling at ringside, until JD tripped Lee off the top turnbuckle. Carlito took advantage of the distraction to finish Lee with a Backstabber.

WINNER: Carlito at 8:01

(Pomares’s Analysis: Match was alright, but I’m pretty over this LWO and Judgment Day feud. At least the Dominik and Liv stuff is connecting with the crowd.)

– A recap of CM Punk costing Drew McIntyre his world title match at Clash at the Castle was shown.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Chad Gable confronted Alpha Academy, but they simply told him they were done and packed their stuff to leave. Gable said that he would make big things on his own by winning Money in the Bank.

– Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring and tried to speak about CM Punk, but couldn’t. Drew simply said “Screw this company, I quit”. As Drew walked away, Adam Pearce tried to talk with him.

(Pomares’s Analysis: An interesting direction to take Drew McIntyre after Clash at the Castle. My guess is they are building to a huge match at SummerSlam, so this is their way to give the story a few weeks off and get back to it around Money in the Bank time.)

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Drew McIntyre quitting was shown.

(4) KATANA CHANCE & KAYDEN CARTER vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane)

Damage CTRL attacked Chance and Carter from behind, only for them to respond with a basement dropkick and a diving splash. Sane pulled Carter’s leg, allowing Kai to spike her with a guillotine stomp. Sane crushed Carter with an Insane Elbow, but Chance broke the pinfall. Kai took care of Chance with a pump kick, as Lyra Valkyria showed up to check on her. Kai argued with Lyra while Carter dropped Sane with a DDT. Carter cracked Kai with a boot, followed by the Afterparty for the win.

WINNERS: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at 2:36

(Pomares’s Analysis: The usual stuff for the women’s tag division, not much to see here.)

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– Backstage, Iyo Sky told Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane that Damage CTRL had to change or she would change things herself.

– Sami Zayn was on commentary for the next match.

(5) SHEAMUS vs. BRON BREAKER

Sheamus put Breakker in a double wrist lock before they both crashed out of the ring. Breakker caught Sheamus off-guard with a running lariat before receiving an Irish Curse. Breakker planted Sheamus with a belly-to-belly suplex, only for Sheamus to clothesline him out of the ring. Sheamus knocked Breakker down with a diving clothesline, but Breakker shut him down with a running knee. Breakker clobbered Sheaus with a diving lariat off the apron and over the announce table, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Breakker dropped Sheamus with a gutbuster, setting him up for a series of forearms and a corner clothesline. They started exchanging forearms, until Breakker hit a rough Frankensteiner on Sheamus. Sheamus flattened Breakker with the White Noise, but Breakker responded with a clothesline. Sheamus blocked a Spear with a pump knee for a close two count. Before Breakker could react, Sheamus pummeled him with the Beats of Bodhran. Sheamus prepared for the Brogue Kick, only for Ludwig Kaiser to pull him out of the ring to cause the DQ.

WINNER: Sheamus at 12:12 via DQ

– After the match, Sheamus threw Ludwig Kaiser over the barricade, only for Bron Breakker to shut him down with a Spear. As Breakker started walking away, Kaiser pummeled Sheamus’s body and set up his leg on the steel steps. Kaiser ran around the ring, only for Breakker to catch him off-guard with a Spear. Numerous referees stopped Sami and Breakker from getting into a brawl.

– Backstage, Liv Morgan told Dominik Mysterio that he could get his vest back if he took it out. Damian Priest caught Domink undressing Liv, told him to leave and told Liv to leave Dominik alone.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Karrion Kross talked about his issues with New Day over the past two weeks. Kross dared anyone to fight him in a singles match without interference next week.

– Backstage, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston discussed how little Karrion Kross has done in WWE. Kofi told Kross that since he wanted to put his name in his mouth they should fight next week.

– It was announced that Braun Strowman, Chad Gable and Bronson Reed; as well as Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria and Shayna Baszler would fight in Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

– In the concession area, Jey Uso talked about winning Money in the Bank before making his way to the ring through the crowd.

[Commercial Break]

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

On the episode, Wade Keller will be joined by Kevin Duncan from PWTorch to review Raw LIVE along with an on-site correspondent reporting on happenings in the arena. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.