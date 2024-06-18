FREE PODCAST 6/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Duncan: Wyatt chaos, Priest offers Seth title shot, Drew quits, Dom-Liv, Otis-Gable, live callers (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kevin Duncan from the PWTorch. They begin discussing the return of the new Wyatt faction closing Raw with utter chaos. Also, a news-packed show including Drew McIntyre quitting, Otis standing up to Chad Gable, Dominik caught unzipping Liv Morgan’s jacket, Seth Rollins returns, Damien Priest offers Seth a title shot at Money in the Bank, MITB qualifiers, and so much more. Also, a show-closing analysis of why the C.M. Punk interference in the Drew-Priest match at the Clash was awful for so many reasons.
