VIP AUDIO 6/17 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Uncle Howdy leads a massacre, Seth returns, Priest offers Seth title shot, Drew quits WWE, Otis shoves Gable, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 17 edition of WWE Raw start to finish including the Wyatt faction closing Raw with a massacre, Drew McIntyre quitting, Otis standing up to Chad Gable, Dominik caught unzipping Liv Morgan’s jacket, Seth Rollins returning, Damien Priest offering Seth a title shot at Money in the Bank, MITB qualifiers, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO