FREE PODCAST 6/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Seth’s Twitter strategy, preview AEW Fyter Fest & ROH Best in the World, NXT’s Breakout Tournament prospects, Evolve vs. AEW in July (125 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-27-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They discuss Seth Rollins’ Twitter strategy this week, a preview of AEW Fyter Fest and ROH Best in the World, predictions for AEW debut viewership on TNT, NXT’s Breakout Tournament prospects, the breaking news of the Evolve vs. AEW head-to-head battle in July, Kenny Omega’s sharp response to the Evolve schedule, and more.

