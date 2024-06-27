FREE PODCAST 6/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss Charlie’s live Smackdown experience, Jacob Fatu joining Bloodline, how the Fiend storyline can inform Wyatt Sicks storyline, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate is joined by guest cohost Javier Machado to discuss these topics:

Charlie’s experience attending Smackdown in Chicago

C.M. Punk in Chicago

Jacob Fatu joining the Bloodline and speculation about the future of that storyline

So, is Damien Priest being set up to be a babyface or not?

Remembering the Fiend storyline and how it can inform the Wyatt Sicks storyline going forward

Early predictions on Money on the Bank

And wherever the side rails took the conversation

