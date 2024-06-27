FREE PODCAST 6/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss Charlie’s live Smackdown experience, Jacob Fatu joining Bloodline, how the Fiend storyline can inform Wyatt Sicks storyline, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate is joined by guest cohost Javier Machado to discuss these topics:
- Charlie’s experience attending Smackdown in Chicago
- C.M. Punk in Chicago
- Jacob Fatu joining the Bloodline and speculation about the future of that storyline
- So, is Damien Priest being set up to be a babyface or not?
- Remembering the Fiend storyline and how it can inform the Wyatt Sicks storyline going forward
- Early predictions on Money on the Bank
- And wherever the side rails took the conversation
