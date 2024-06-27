FREE PODCAST 6/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks talk about “Third Fall Opportunities” nonsense, PPV fallout, Extreme Rules hype, live callers, on-site report (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago WWE Smackdown Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-26-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and host of the PWTorch Dailycast “Wrestling Night in America” Greg Parks to review Smackdown with live callers, talk to on-site correspondents from Portland, Ore., and answer mailbag questions. They discuss the strange two-out-of-three falls format and sudden rapid finishes to various matches in the new quest to not interrupt live action with commercials, plus Seth Rollins stirring controversy on Twitter including a response to Wade’s Tweet about his Tweet to Will Ospreay. Also, Shane McMahon’s push, Shinsuke Nakamura’s illogical sudden IC Title contention, and much more.

