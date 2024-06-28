News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Dynamite viewership issues, Forbidden Door hype and predictions, Raw, Smackdown, NJPW, UFC (139 min.)

June 28, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • A look at last week’s record-low viewership for Dynamite and the rebound this week
  • Big picture thoughts on the AEW Forbidden Door line-up and sense of how it’ll do in terms of buys
  • Review of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite with a focus on the hype for Forbidden Door and also the choice to focus on Daniel Garcia and MJF in the opening segment on Dynamite
  • A full preview and predictions on the AEW Forbidden Door line-up
  • A review of the latest from New Japan
  • A review of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the follow-up on the Wyatt Sicks and the latest with Drew McIntyre and C.M. Punk
  • A review of this week’s NXT TV show
  • A look back at last weekend’s UFC event and a look ahead

