VIP AUDIO 6/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Dynamite viewership issues, Forbidden Door hype and predictions, Raw, Smackdown, NJPW, UFC (139 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- A look at last week’s record-low viewership for Dynamite and the rebound this week
- Big picture thoughts on the AEW Forbidden Door line-up and sense of how it’ll do in terms of buys
- Review of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite with a focus on the hype for Forbidden Door and also the choice to focus on Daniel Garcia and MJF in the opening segment on Dynamite
- A full preview and predictions on the AEW Forbidden Door line-up
- A review of the latest from New Japan
- A review of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the follow-up on the Wyatt Sicks and the latest with Drew McIntyre and C.M. Punk
- A review of this week’s NXT TV show
- A look back at last weekend’s UFC event and a look ahead
