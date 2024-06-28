VIP AUDIO 6/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): McAFee better as a heel manager? Booker T-Batista fight? Best punches? Scott Hall as world champion? Most needed AEW changes? Attitude Era revival on Netflix? (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Follow-up on the Hart Foundation conversation

Was Razor Ramon/Scott Hall worthy of being a centerpiece world champion?

What if Dave Batista and Goldberg switched opportunities; could they have each succeeded in the path of the other?

Will Tony Khan make any changes after viewership drops recently? What changes would Todd suggest?

What really happened to Kevin Kelly regarding AEW?

Wasn’t Pat McAfee better as a heel manager in NXT than a commentator in WWE?

Why haven’t Hiromu and Desperado been moved to heavyweight division in New Japan?

Roderick Strong, Ronda Rousey, Brian Kendrick story

Rousey’s chastisement from her coach

Has AEW resembled boxing and is boxing changing because of Saudi Arabia money?

Could WWE be waiting to announce Summerslam 2025 is going to be in London, England at Wembley Stadium?

Who throws the best punches in pro wrestling history?

Looking back at pro wrestling special referees

Liv Morgan

What are the biggest matches AEW has failed to deliver to fans?

Reflecting on ending Undertaker’s streak

Is Backstage Drama being talked about enough as reason some fans turned off AEW?

Is it worth reading into Triller getting rights to sell past AEW PPVs?

Does it seem Kevin Kelly has a case to sue over his departure from AEW?

More on the term “genius” being applied in pro wrestling?

Is there anything wrong with Paul Levesque saying they aren’t a sport, they’re a TV show about a sport?

Will WWE go back to Attitude Era content on Netflix?

Isn’t pro wrestling better when you’re exposed to different styles and cultures, thus cross-promotional agreements should be embraced more?

Has Conor McGregor fallen out of faith with UFC top brass?

Why hasn’t WWE shown concern for the workers that the Wyatt Sicks massacred?

Why was tag team wrestling a bigger deal during the late-’70s through the mid-’80s?

The Batista-Booker T fight

Best WWE-produced documentaries

Should pro wrestlers have more or less power to decide whom they face and should that be explained on TV?

Is Tony Khan ultimately a bad director and thus there’s little hope for AEW?

