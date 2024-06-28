WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/21): Keller’s report on Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony, Logan vs. Knight vs. Escobar, Jade vs. LeRae vs. Stratton, Naomi vs. Davenport vs. Indi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 28, 2024

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 16,901 tickets had been distributed so far; arena set up for 17,660.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp narrated by Paul Levesque, they cut to an aerial scene of New York City and then a ground-level view of Madison Square Garden. They showed L.A. Knight arriving in the parking garage and then Logan Paul stepping into the empty arena earlier in the day. Then they showed Jade Cargill getting out of an elevator at MSG before cutting to a wide shot of the crowd which Corey Graves touted was sold out.

-A video package aired on last week’s Bloodline developments starting with Solo Sikoa telling Paul Heyman that Roman Reigns is not coming back followed by the end of the short Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa main event with the arrival of Jacob Fatu.

-Paul Heyman stood in the parking garage as Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Solo Sikoa arrived. Heyman told Solo, “Not that you answer to me, but may I respectfully ask where is Jacob Fatu?” Solo patronizingly patted Heyman on his chest and chuckled and then walked away, blowing off his question. Fans chanted, “We want Roman!”

As The Bloodline headed to the ring, they cut to the entry tunnel where Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens arrived. They got out of the SUV and Cody was fuming and intense as he strode with urgency onto the stage where a brawl broke out with those two threesomes. Owens landed a leaping senton out of the stands onto Tonga through a table. Cody and Orton cleared the ring of Solo. Nick Aldis marched to the ring flanked by security. “We’ve got to get things under control!” exclaimed Graves. “We’re just getting started.” They cut to a break eight minutes into the hour. [c]

-Back from the break, Aldis was standing on the ring apron pleading with Orton, Cody, and Owens to leave the ring. Orton said he couldn’t hear what he was saying. Cody said, “This is the best part of the show! Bring them down!” A security guy pleaded with Orton to leave. Orton gave him an RKO. Cody, Owens, and Orton then beat up the rest of the security guys as they entered the ring. Graves said that’s going to cost them a lot of money, but he doesn’t know if they particularly care. Aldis marched to the back.

Owens said if Bloodline thought they were going to wait until Money in the Bank, they are dumber than they look. Orton said they will put the Bloodline down for good at Money in the Bank. Cody said Bloodline sees them as three victims, but he doesn’t see that. He touted Owens and Orton’s resumés. He said he thought he finished The Bloodline at WrestleMania.

Aldis marched back out, this time with armed police officers. Cody said he doesn’t know why they call them The Bloodline because he doesn’t see a Boss or a Tribal Chief or a Head of the Table, he sees a seat filler. Cody’s music played. Wade Barrett said NYPD’s finest are an upgrade. They talked Cody, Orton, and Owens to leave. The officers followed behind.

-Graves touted 19,701 in attendance as they went to a wide shot of the arena. Graves and Barrett hyped the scheduled Money in the Bank qualifier matches. [c]

-Graves plugged Fanatics Fest and hyped Hulk Hogan among those attending.

(Keller’s Analysis: Paul Levesque sure has decided that the vile racist things Hulk Hogan said more than one time in his 50s without a satisfying gesture of contrition or apology doesn’t disqualify him from being celebrated by WWE in 2024.)

-Clips aired of the brawl from before the break.

-As Cody, Orton, and Owens were escorted out by the officers, Kayla Braxton approached Aldis and asked for a comment. He said he couldn’t talk about it right now as an SUV drove the three away.

-They showed Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” in the front row.

(1) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. CANDICE LERAE vs. JADE CARGILL – Money in the Bank Qualifier

As Stratton came out, Barrett said for many people, she is the single greatest athlete in WWE history who adapted from being a gymnast to “the world of WWE” (at least he didn’t say “sports entertainer”) like a duck to water. LeRae came out second. Graves said she’s been scratching and clawing for an opportunity and hasn’t had great success so far. Barrett said she hasn’t had the progress she would expect of herself given her success with championships in NXT. Jade then made her entrance. Barrett noted it’s Jade’s first match since losing the WWE Tag Team Titles at Clash at the Castle and it’s the first piece of adversity she’s had in WWE.

The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. LeRae and Stratton double-teamed Jade at the start. Jade came back with a clothesline of both at 1:00. She superkicked Stratton out of the ring, then pressed LeRae over her head and tossed her onto Stratton on the floor. They cut to a break. Nia Jax marched out. Bianca Belair came up and confronted Jax at ringside as they cut to a break. [c]

Barrett said Jax was out there to support Stratton. Stratton rallied against LeRae and then landed a handspring elbow on Jade. She went for the same on LeRae, but she moved. Jade gave LeRae a spinebuster. Stratton dropkicked Jade and scored a two count. Jade rallied until Stratton avoided her and Jade tumbled over the top rope to the floor. Jax smiled and approached her. Belair grabbed her from behind. Jade stood. Indi Hartwell shoved Jade into the ringpost. Belair chased Indi the back. LeRae scored a two count on Stratton coming out of the chaos. When she went for a moonsault, Stratton lifted her knees and then finished LeRae with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

WINNER: Stratton in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match packed with action and controversy with chaos at ringside at the end before the finish.)

-Naomi and Bayley were shown chatting backstage. Bayley said Indi is so annoying. She told Naomi she’ll take care of her. Naomi said if she wins MITB, she might cash in on her. Bayley said she didn’t want to worry about that now. Blair Davenport then walked up to them and told Bayley that her days are numbered as champion. Naomi said she’ll make Davenport pay for that. [c]

-An aerial shot aired of New York City. [c]

-Michin asked Aldis to give her the match she wants against Jax after what happened last week. Aldis said he’d see what he could do. The Street Profits and B-Fab walked up to ALdis and said they need to get their hands on The Bloodline. Aldis said not this week because he promised them time later, but maybe next week. Pretty Deadly walked in and offered Aldis perfect pitch for the “Pretty Deadly” musical. Montez Ford said they’re making artificial crowd noise like they’re in the Thunderdome era. Everyone started yelling obnoxiously as they agreed to wrestle later.

-They went to Barrett and Graves at ringside who reacted and then plugged the next triple threat match. Graves threw to a sponsored video package on how personal this match is.

-Clips aired of the Logan Paul-L.A. Knight angle last week.

-Escobar made his entrance first. He was joined by Legado del Fantasma in the entrance area and then walked to the ring along. They showed Jalen Brunson of New York Knicks in the front row showing off his official t-shirt. Knight made his entrance next. [c]

-They showed footage of Indianapolis, Ind. as Graves hyped the major events coming to that city starting with next year’s Royal Rumble.

-Backstage Heyman said Cody, Orton, and Owens have all been removed from MSG by the NYPD. He asked Solo to let him serve him as the Wiseman. “What are we doing tonight, and please tell me, where is Jacob Fatu?” he said. Solo said he is his Wiseman, and he listened to him because he said he is too dangerous. “He won’t be here, and that’s why you’re my Wiseman, and we’re going to nmake that official tonight.” Heyman seemed surprised and leery of what was coming later.

-Graves touted that this was the 32nd TV sellout and 47th event sellout so far this year “and we’re only half-way done.” Barrett said it’s the hottest ticket in entertainment and encouraged everyone to move fast on buying tickets.

(2) LOGAN PAUL vs. L.A. KNIGHT vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Logan Paul made his way to the ring wearing red, white, and blue gear reminiscent of The Patriot decades ago. He addressed the MSG fans and said he wanted to introduce them to someone who knows what it’s like to win at MSG, Tyrese Haliburton. Barrett said his Indiana Pacers smoked the Knicks. Graves said Logan should worry less about trolling the fans in New York and focus on his match. Haliburton and Brunson exchanged looks at rinsgide briefly.

Knight attacked Logan at the bell 58 minutes into the hour. Escobar and Logan teamed up to take out Knight. Logan took a cheap shot at Escobar and threw him to the floor. Logan then went on the attack on Knight. He slingshot himself onto Knight at ringside. As he celebrated, Escobar jumped him. As he celebrated, they cut to a break. [c]

Escobar was on the attack on Knight after the break. Logan recovered and jumped back into the fray, taking both others down. Knight fought back and landed a Russian leg sweep. He then gave Escobar a DDT. Logan tried to steal the pin, but Knight broke it up. Knight chokeslammed Logan and played to the crowd. Escobar cut off Knight, but Knight countered with a tilt-a-whirl slam and a leaping Megastar Elbow.

A minute later, Escobar gave Knight a Phantom Driver. Logan broke up the cover. Logan recovered and went after Escobar. Logan caught Escobar on the top rope as he was hitting Logan and he suyplexed him to the mat. Logan landed a Swanton on Knight, but Knight kicked out at two. They cut to reaction shots of Haliburton here and earlier in the match. Logan called over Haliburton who then got brass knuckles from ringside. Brunson leaped over the barricade and blocked him. Escobar then attacked Logan in the corner. He charged at Knight, but Knight moved and hit the BFT. Logan blocked Knight from a cover, but Knight reversed a roll-up and pinned Logan.

WINNER: Logan in 13:00.

-Afterward, Logan and Haliburton surrounded Knight. Brunson entered the ring with a chair. Logan and Haliburton left as Knight and Brunson stood in the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a blast. The two NBA players played their roles well. The awkward part is that WWE just got in bed with Indianapolis and then ran an angle in New York later in the week where their Indiana Pacer hero is associated with a scumbag like Logan.)

-Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews were chatting backstage. Crews said he was happy Escobar is out now. Carmelo Hayes walked in and said when he wins MITB next week, he’s going to call it Melo in the Bank on a t-shirt. He said it’ll top Cody and Jey Uso. Crews said he’s in way of his head. Carmelo said he pinned Orton last week. He said they should have their money on Melo. “Take that to the bank,” he said. Corbin said he has no shot.

-They went to Graves and Barrett at ringside who touted the history at MSG and then pivoted to acknowledging the death of Leati Sika Anoa’i, Roman Reigns’s father. [c]

-A video aired on Andrade.

-They showed Ryan Clark from ESPN in the front row. Graves said this is his first live WWE event.

(3) NAOMI vs. BLAIR DAVENPORT vs. INDI HARTWELL

Naomi’s ring entrance took place last. The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Indi and Davenport worked together and then Davenport tried to pin Indi. They cut to an early break after some fighting at ringside. [c]

Indi tried to pin Naomi and Davenport at once. Graves said you only need to pin one opponent and said “that arrogance might’ve cost her.” Graves said Indi often struggles to know what to do next even if she seems on the verge of victory. Davenport landed a Falcon arrow for a two count on Naomi, broken up by Indi.

Naomi kicked Davenport and went for a moonsault. Davenport rolled toward the corner and Naomi went for a moonsault. Naomi’s head landed on Davenport in a bit of a miscue. Indy yanked Davenport out of the ring and swung her into the ringside stairs. Indi threw Naomi into the ring. Jade walked out and went after Indi, throwing her into the ringpost and then into the ring. Barrett said it was payback. Graves said, “Not some payback. An abundance and then some. This is an overabuldance.” (Did he say that about C.M. Punk?) Naomi kicked Indi and then landed her finishing sequence for a leverage pin.

WINNER: Naomi in 9:00 to qualify for the Money in the Bank match.

-Graves hyped The Bloodline segment.

-Byron Saxton intervieweed Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa about getting a tag team title match next week on Smackdown in Toronto. Ciampa said they have a lot of history in Toronto. He said that’s where they won the NXT Tag Team titles. Austin Theory interrupted. Gargano said they were aiming for Grayson Waller. Theory said he and Waller next week will show up. He said he’s his best friend. Gargano said he doesn’t care about him. Waller attacked Gargano and Ciampa. Theory pulled Waller away and they ran off.

-Clips aired of the show-opening segment.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance with Heyman, Tonga, and Loa. Fans booed as they stood mid-ring. Heyman said tonight at the world’s most famous arena… at which point, Solo asked for the mic. Heyman stopped, paused, and handed him the mic. Solo said he wanted to introduce the Samoan Werewolf to everyone, his enforcer, Jacob Fatu. Fatu made his entrance. Graves noted that Solo told Heyman earlier that he wasn’t in the Garden, and that wasn’t true. He called him “a menace.” Barrett called him the most lawless, volatile individual in the history of the industry. [c]

Solo stood mid-ring and told MSG, “Acknowledge me!” Heyman’s mouth gaped and then covered his mouth. Fans booed. He told Tama Tonga to step up and acknowledge him. Tama did. Then Loa did. Solo turned to Heyman and said this was his one chance. Solo asked Heyman to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief. A teared up, red-eyed Heyman held the Samoan necklace Solo handed him and seemed to nearly sob. Heyman said, “Solo, I love you, and I acknowledge that you are not my Tribal Chief!” He threw down the mic. Fans exploded with cheers. Heyman cried, knowing what he had coming. Solo gave him a Samoan Spike. Heyman gasped for breath as Solo yelled down at him. Fatu then leaped off the top rope onto Heyman with a diving headbutt. The Bloodline cleared the announce desk. Graves said the maniacs were going to ruin everything. They lifted and powerbombed Heyman onto the announce desk. The desk collapsed and Heyman crashed to the floor. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” which got bleeped. Solo put on the necklace. The Bloodline raised their arms as refs checked on Heyman, who wasn’t moving. “F— you, Solo!” chanted the MSG fans. That also got bleeped, wiping out the commentary from Graves and Barrett as the show ended.

