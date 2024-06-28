VIP AUDIO 6/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-25-2006): WWE Vengeance PPV Analysis: Keller, Caldwell, Mitchell, McNeill discuss DX vs. Spirit Squad, Foley vs. Flair, Cena vs. Sabu, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our WWE Vengeance PPV analysis podcasts from June 25, 2006. First up is the Post-PPV Rapid-Fire Analysis with Wade Keller and James Caldwell followed by the longer PPV Roundtable with Keller, Bruce Mitchell, and Pat McNeill. This event included DX vs. Spirit Squad, Mick Foley vs. Ric Flair, John Cena vs. Sabu, Randy Orton vs. Kurt Angle, Kane vs. Imposter Kane, RVD vs. Edge, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO