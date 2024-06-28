FREE PODCAST 6/28 – WKPWP PPV Preview: AEW Forbidden Door thorough preview with Keller & Krol + Tony Khan Media Q&A (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a thorough preview of the entire AEW Forbidden Door PPV line-up with an evaluation of the hype and a match-by-match preview and predictions with an initial focus at the start on Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay. Did AEW tip their hand on what the story of the outcome of that match will be? Did AEW do enough to sell this show to people on the fence? Should the IWGP Title match get short-changed or is there good reason to downplay it? Will the PPV buys total drop from the last two Forbidden Door events?

Then Tony Khan’s hour-long media Q&A from Thursday afternoon including addressing the return of MJF, the possibility of Forbidden Door taking place in Japan last year, the latest on the next TV deal, and much more.

