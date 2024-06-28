VIP AUDIO 6/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-25-2006) – Smackdown Review including Lashley showing he’s a star, Finley, Mr. Kennedy, Chavo, more (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 25, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They discuss the June 23 edition of Smackdown. They discuss the vast improvement of Bobby Lashley-Booker T from the previous week, Lashley becoming a star, that guy who holds the World Heavyweight Title, where the storyline between Chavo and the guy appears to be heading, Mark Henry’s brilliance, Michael Cole and JBL being jealous of Vito, the crazy dynamic of the opening tag title match, Fit Finlay as World Champion?, Mr. Kennedy’s purpose-less role, and much more.

