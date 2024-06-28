WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (6/26): Akira Tozawa vs. Joaquin Wilde, The Creed Brothers vs. The Authors of Pain

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JUNE 26, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

(1) AKIRA TOZAWA vs. JOAQUIN WILDE

Wilde opened with a wrist lock, but Tozawa quickly reversed into a headlock before running the ropes and knocking Wilde down with a shoulder block. While gripping Tozawa’s hand, Wilde used the top rope as a springboard to flip down onto his feet and used that momentum to twirl Tozawa to the mat. He knocked Tozawa down with an elbow strike, then landed an elbow drop. Tozawa came back with a hurricanrana and a drop kick. Tozawa swiveled his hips, then ran into a front kick in the corner. Wilde hit a missile drop kick, again off of the top rope, knocking Tozawa out to ringside. Wilde ran off the opposite ropes and took Tozawa out with a dive through the ropes. He rolled Tozawa back into the ring and covered him for two.

Wilde hit a standard suplex, then slowly covered for a one-count. Wilde applied an upright submission, pulling both of Tozawa’s arms backward, but Tozawa soon rolled Wilde up for a two-count surprise cover. Tozawa hit a shining wizard, then climbed to the top rope and took Wilde down with a missile drop kick of his own. Tozawa covered for two. Wilde kicked Tozawa in the gut, then rolled him up for another two-count cover. Wilde blasted Tozawa with a DDT, then covered for two. Wilde climbed to the top rope and jumped at Tozawa, who rolled out of the way. Wilde somersaulted through his landing, but Tozawa was quick to his feet and kicked Wilde in the face. Tozawa tore his shirt off and climbed again to the top rope. He jumped and landed high-arcing senton, then remained on top for the three-count cover.

WINNER: Akira Tozawa by pinfall in 5:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent match with some very flashy moves from Wilde to open the match.)

(2) CREED BROTHERS (Brutus & Julius) vs. AUTHORS OF PAIN (Akam & Rezar)

Akam started off against Brutus. Brutus landed some forearm strikes, but Akam plowed him into the ropes and landed strikes of his own. Rezar tagged in and AOP engaged in a brief double team before Rezar dropped an elbow to the back of Brutus’s head. Rezar choked Julius against the middle rope, then fired him across the ring. Brutus avoided a hard collision into the corner, then held Rezar from behind while Julius landed a double axe handle from the top rope. Brutus hit a couple forearm strikes, then Julius tagged in. The Creeds combined forces against Rezar, then Julius clotheslined Rezar over the top rope to the floor. Akam ran into the ring toward Julius, but Julius yanked down the top rope, causing Akam to tumble to the floor alongside his partner. Julius then slung himself across the top rope, taking out AOP with a high cross body. The Creeds celebrated on the floor as we cut to break.

Order was restored during the break, and Julius was battling Rezar in the ring. Rezar got the advantage when he hoisted Julius high in the air for a choke slam. The crowd booed, then Rezar landed a series of downward blows before covering Julius for two. Julius fought back against both members of AOP in their corner, but the numbers game caught up with him. Akam tagged in and covered Julius for two. More downward strikes, this time from Akam. He pinned Julius’s neck against the rope while the crowd began to clap to fire up the Creeds. Rezar tagged back in and stomped an exposed Julius. He applied an upright front chancery, and the ref checked on Julius’s well being. Julius plowed slowly toward his own corner, but Rezar took him down with a clothesline. Julius dodged a shoulder block in the corner, causing Rezar to stumble to his own corner to tag Akam back in. During that interim, Julius also moved toward his corner but Akam grabbed his boot to prevent that progress. Julius pivoted on his free foot and hit an athletic enzuigiri, knocking Akam back and allowing Julius to tag in Brutus.

Brutus smashed both members of AOP, then tossed Akam with a belly to belly suplex. He hit a standing moonsault, then covered Akam. Rezar dove in to break up the pin at the two-count, then Julius scooted into the ring to engage Rezar. Rezar tossed Julius through the ropes to the floor, then Brutus, helping to clean up the ring, tossed Rezar out as well. Akam scooped and power slammed Brutus, then Rezar tagged in. They combined to take Brutus out with the Last Chapter neckbreaker / powerbomb combo. Rezar covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Authors of Pain by pinfall in 6:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Another good match with good tag combinations from both teams. AOP were decidedly heels, sometimes shouting rude things at the Creeds and the audience. I still can’t tell Akam and Rezar apart, but the announce team did a much better job of keeping me informed than their last Main Event match.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

