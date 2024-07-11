FREE PODCAST 7/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Chase: Mariah bloodying Toni Storm, Danielson wins Owen Cup, more with video callers, emails (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling journalist Stephanie Chase to discuss AEW Dynamite including Mariah May winning the Owen Hart Memorial Cup and then attacking and bloodying Toni Storm. Also, Bryan Danielson beating Hangman Page to win the men’s Owen Hart Cup, big matches set up for All In and Dynamite 250 plus Blood & Guts developments. Some Samoa Joe-Chris Jericho talk, too, and much more with live video callers, emails, and chat room interactions.

