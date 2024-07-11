FREE PODCAST 7/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond Wrestling Americanrana including Krule vs. Bayne, Dijak vs. Rourke, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland take a look at one of the biggest annual events of the summer for Independent Wrestling – Beyond Wrestling’s Americanrana, featuring a main event of Independent Wrestling Champion Krule vs. Megan Bayne, plus Donovan Dijak returns to the independent scene in a tough battle with Aaron Rourke, Alec Price clashes with Joey Janela, and more. For VIP, they check in with NWA wrestling and Mims vs. Baron Von Storm, and for the NWA Women’s World Title, Kenzie Paige against Ella Envy.

