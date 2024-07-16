VIP AUDIO 7/15 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Rhea tells Dom she doesn’t belong to him, Drew won’t apologize, Gunther heels on Priest, Sami vs. Dragunov, Gable calls out Bo Dallas, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 15 edition of WWE Raw featuring Dominik Mysterio trying to earn Rhea Ripley’s trust, Gunther going hard at Damien Priest in a face-to-face, Sami Zayn defending against Ilja Dragunov, Chad Gable calls out Bo Dallas, Drew McIntyre refuses to apologize, and much more.

