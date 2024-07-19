WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, July 19, 2024
Where: Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,593 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,002.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
- Logan Paul returns to address L.A. Knight’s challenge
- Cody Rhodes will appear
