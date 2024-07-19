News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

July 19, 2024

When: Friday, July 19, 2024

Where: Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,593 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,002.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
  • Logan Paul returns to address L.A. Knight’s challenge
  • Cody Rhodes will appear

