FREE PODCAST 7/18 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Live callers and Mailbag on Orton-Kofi, Cesaro-Black rematch, Shane’s Town Hall, Truth in washing machine (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-17-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Zack Heydorn from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers and in response to emails including Randy Orton-Kofi Kingston, Cesaro-Aleister Black rematch, Shane McMahon’s Town Hall, R-Truth in a washing machine, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO