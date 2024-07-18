FREE PODCAST 7/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss what Jey Uso needs to do to capitalize on popularity, are Wyatt Sicks headed in right direction, Gacey and Dexter backstories, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- What does Jey Uso need to do to fully capitalize on his popularity before he cools off?
- Are the Wyatt Sicks headed in the right direction?
- What name should Bo Dallas have gone with?
- What will Gacey and Dexter’s backstories be?
- Will the Wyatt Sicks upgrade from VHS to 4K UHD?
- How prominent is alliteration in wrestling names?
- Chuck Norris’ rarely remembered appearance on WWE TV
- Why The Expendables 2 is the best of the franchise
- Kevin poisons the show with bad puns.
- Is it too late for Bronson Reed? What could they have done differently?
- Who was the Glorious theme song originally meant for?
- Gunther gloriously shoves Damian Priest into face position
- Gunther is essentially Ivan Drago from Rocky IV
- Is there a chance Priest defeats Gunther at SummerSlam?
- Should Drew McIntyre have apologized, or was he completely right?
- Does Orton need to turn heel again before retirement
- And more
