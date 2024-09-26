FREE PODCAST 9/26 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-26-2019) Keller & Chiari evaluate week two on USA including Riddle-Dane with live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-26-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio to discuss NXT’s second live episode on USA Network with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the format of the show without promos, Keith Lee vs. Dominic Dijakovic, Matt Riddle beating Killian Dane to earn an NXT Title match next week, the overall hype for next week, how expectations have or haven’t changed for how NXT will do against AEW next week, does size matter when it comes to Full Sail, and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended the event at Full Sail.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO