VIP AUDIO 9/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Mr. McMahon docu-series on Netflix Special – Each episode reviews, strengths and weaknesses, deceptions and lies, lost opportunities (82 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the Netflix documentary special on Vince McMahon, walking through all six episodes with a thorough look at the content, the missed opportunities, the deception and lies, the strengths and weaknesses, lost opportunities, which interview subjects seemed the most trustworthy, what choices did the producers make that are worthy of criticism, did Vince McMahon ultimate reveal more of himself that will change how people perceive him, and big picture thoughts on the value of the series overall.

