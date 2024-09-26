VIP AUDIO 9/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Reaction to Cody-Reigns cinematic stadium video, Grand Slam review including Danielson-McGuiness, “Queen of Villains” Netflix review, UFC settlement (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and “Grand Slam” Dynamite including a critique of the Bryan Danielson-Nigel McGuinness storyline, final hype, and execution of the match.

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns cinematic stadium segment.

A review of NXT on USA.

A review of “Queen of Villains” on Netflix.

Reaction to the UFC settlement news.

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO