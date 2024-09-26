News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Reaction to Cody-Reigns cinematic stadium video, Grand Slam review including Danielson-McGuiness, “Queen of Villains” Netflix review, UFC settlement (83 min.)

September 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and “Grand Slam” Dynamite including a critique of the Bryan Danielson-Nigel McGuinness storyline, final hype, and execution of the match.
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns cinematic stadium segment.
  • A review of NXT on USA.
  • A review of “Queen of Villains” on Netflix.
  • Reaction to the UFC settlement news.

