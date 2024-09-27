FREE PODCAST 9/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (9-26-2019) PWT Talks NXT with Wells, Stoup, Heydorn discussing NXT’s 2nd week live on USA Network before Dynamite launched (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (9-26-2019) to an episode of PWT Talks NXT featuring Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Zack Heydorn discussing NXT’s second week live on USA Network before Dynamite launched including Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain, Kushida & Breezango vs. Imperium, Keith Lee vs. Dijakovic, and more.
