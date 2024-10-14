FREE PODCAST 10/13 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-9-2019) NXT crew’s thoughts on debut Dynamite, plus NXT’s Kushida vs. Walter, Swerve vs. Strong, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-9-2019), PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover Kushida vs. Walter, Lio Rush vs. Gulak for the Cruiserweight Championship, Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong, and more. They began, though, with their thoughts on the prior week’s AEW Dynamite debut.

