FREE PODCAST 10/13 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-9-2019) NXT crew’s thoughts on debut Dynamite, plus NXT’s Kushida vs. Walter, Swerve vs. Strong, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-9-2019), PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover Kushida vs. Walter, Lio Rush vs. Gulak for the Cruiserweight Championship, Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong, and more. They began, though, with their thoughts on the prior week’s AEW Dynamite debut.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.