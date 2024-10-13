FREE PODCAST 10/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss glaring absence of World Champ Brock Lesnar on Raw, Hell in a Cell developments, Rusev-Big Show, shift away from dumb comedy (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-14-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss the previous night’s WWE Raw including glaring absence of World Champ Brock Lesnar, Hell in a Cell developments, Rusev vs. Big Show, the shift away from dumb comedy, more Hall of Fame talk, TNA Bound for Glory, and much more including emails questions and live callers.

