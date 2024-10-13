WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, October 14, 2024

Where: Evansville, Ind. at Ford Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,586 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 6,682. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL – Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston

R-Truth vs. The Miz

Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Alpha Academy vs. War Raiders

Cody Rhodes and Gunther face off

Rhea Ripley will call out Raquel Rodriguez

