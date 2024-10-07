WWE RAW RESULTS (10/7): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Bad Blood fallout with C.M. Punk, Seth’s promo, Sami challenging Gunther, Xavier challenging Jey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 6, 2024

ST. LOUIS, MO. AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin



Attendance: WrestleTix reported an hour before showtime that 8,226 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,799. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a Sexxy Red welcoming the audience before a video package with numerous highlights from Bad Blood was shown.

– C.M. Punk showed up on the entrance way to say that it felt good to not be dead. Punk said that he was in no condition to even walk to the ring, so he would speak from the ramp. Punk said that he didn’t feel like a winner, but the match left him with a bunch of questions. He said that he didn’t know what the future held for him. Punk thanked his fans and the people that doubted him because he turned their hate into cash. Punk finished by saying that he had to go home to his wife and he didn’t know when he would come back.

– Seth Rollins showed up and walked past Punk before wishing him to recover soon. Rollins said that the sooner Punk healed up, the sooner he would retire him for good. Rollins talked about how crazy things were after watching Bad Blood. He declared that he was back to destroy Bronson Reed, but he wasn’t here tonight. Rollins said that he knew Reed’s name now and that he would give him his 15 minutes. Rollins challenged him to a match at any place of his choosing. Jey Uso showed up for his match and crossed paths with Rollins who didn’t seem pleased with him.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent opening segment to put a bow on the Drew and Punk feud, briefly write Punk off TV and set up the rumored Mania plans of Punk vs. Rollins. Rollins’s promo was the usual from him, though I liked the intensity he showed towards Reed. The brief interaction between Rollins and Jey at the end was odd, but arguably the most interesting aspect of this segment.)

[Commercial Break]

(1) JEY USO vs. XAVIER WOODS (w/Kofi Kingston) – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Woods missed a corner splash, allowing Jey to nail him with an enzuigiri. Woods caught Jey with a knee strike and laid him out with a fireman’s carry slam on the floor, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Jey pummeled Woods down, until Woods caught him with an elbow strike. They started exchanging flying forearm shots, until Woods blasted Jey with a thrust kick for a two count. Jey caught Woods mid-air with a superkick, setting him up for the Uso Splash and the win.

WINNER: Jey Uso at 6:44 (Still WWE Intercontinental Champion)

– After the match, Jey Uso offered to shake Xavier Woods’ hand, but Woods simply walked away. As Kofi Kingston walked out with Woods, Bron Breakker showed up to hit Jey with a Spear. Kofi ran into the ring to make the save, but Breakker shut him down with a Spear. Woods checked on Kofi, only for Breakker to catch him with a Spear around the ring. Back in the ring, Breakker took Jey down with another Spear.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The post-match angle was a decent follow-up for the New Day storyline, but I was disappointed by how short the match was.)

– Backstage, Rhea Ripley talked about Liv Morgan once again escaping her. Ripley said that Liv needed Raquel Rodriguez to get to her.

– A vignette featuring viking runes was shown.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Bron Breakker about his sudden turn on Jey Uso, but he refused to answer.

– A recap of Triple H announcing the Crown Jewel championship was shown.

– The commentary team addressed the confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens and said that it would be dealt properly.

– A video package was shown, recapping the rivalry between Sheamus and Pete Dunne.

– Sheamus made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Pete Dunne.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, The Miz told Karrion Kross that he turned on R-Truth for himself, as Wyatt Sicks static was shown on-screen. Truth interrupted to forgive Miz because he thought it was an accident. Miz insisted that he did it on purpose and that Awesome Truth was over before setting up a match between them for next week.

(2) SHEAMUS vs. PETE DUNNE – Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

Sheamus pummeled Dunne down, until Dunne retaliated with a forearm shot and a bunch of kicks to the legs. Sheamus clobbered Dunne with a lariat and started choking him out with a shillelagh. Dunne managed to knock Sheamus away, only for Sheamus to plant him with an Alabama slam and catapult him out of the ring. Dunne avoided a Brogue Kick into a barrel and spiked Sheamus with a Tornado DDT on the floor. Sheamus withstood a kick to the head and a stomp to the hand to dump Dunne onto the announce table with a powerslam, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Dunne nailed Sheamus with a series of chops to the chest, until Sheamus shut him down with a forearm of his own. Sheamus smashed a shillelagh into Dunne’s abdomen, but couldn’t follow up with the Beats of Bodhran. Dunne pulled Sheamus’ head into the ropes, only for Sheamus to nail him with an Irish Curse. Dunne avoided a Brogue Kick before receiving a powerslam for a two count. Sheamus climbed the top turnbuckle, but Dunne immediately whacked him with the shillelagh. Dunne dropped Sheamus with a superplex and climbed to the top of a tower of barrels. Sheamus stopped Dunne atop the barrel with a shillelagh and used it to hit Dunne with the Beats of Bodhran.

Sheamus flattened Dunne with a White Noise from the barrels through a pair of tables. Back in the ring, Sheamus cracked Dunne with a pump knee, setting him up for Celtic Cross and a nearfall. Dunne snapped Sheamus’ fingers and clobbered him with a cricket bat shot to the back for a two count. Dunne pulled out a drawer from the bar and smashed it into Sheamus’ head. Back in the ring, Dunne ziptied Sheamus’ hands to his back, setting him up for a Brogue Kick for a nearfall. Dunne tried to use the cricket bat, only for Sheamus to knock him out with a pump knee and a Brogue Kick.

WINNER: Sheamus at 12:57

(Pomares’s Analysis: A great match to seemingly put an end to Sheamus and Pete Dunne feud. For a moment I thought that the match overstayed its welcome after the table spot, but they were able to bring it back. Now that the feud is over, I assume Sheamus could once again enter the Intercontinental title picture or even the world title one to run back a rematch with Gunther.)

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Cody Rhodes about what happened at Bad Blood and the Crown Jewel title. Cody said he would deal with Kevin Owens on SmackDown and that he was here to watch what it took to be Crown Jewel champion. Sami Zayn appeared to tell Cody that he was going to be the one that faces him at Crown Jewel. Cody said that he wanted that too and wished him luck.

– A recap of Braun Strowman defeating Bronson Reed in their Last Monster Standing match was shown.

– Earlier today, Raquel Rodriguez arrived at the arena, alongside Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Jackie Redmond tried to interview Liv about the result of her match. Liv gloated about still being champion and said that she would focus on Crown Jewel. They immediately left the arena and Raquel Rodriguez refused to speak.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Backstage, Adam Pearce spoke with NXT General Manager with Ava, until Ethan Page interrupted. Page complained about CM Punk costing him the title, but Ava and Pearce refused to give him a solution. Sexxy Red showed up to talk with Ava and mockingly shook Page’s hand.

(3) NATALYA & LYRA VALKYRIA & ZELINA VEGA & KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE vs. UNHOLY UNION (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) & PURE FUSION COLLECTIVE (Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark)

Stark knocked Carter down with a clothesline before everyone started brawling around the ring. Lyra went for a dropkick through the ropes while Chance and Vega went for a plancha and a Meteora. Carter cashed into Dawn and Fyre with a top rope cannonball. Deville threw Natalya into the steel steps, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Natalya countered a double suplex with a double DDT on the Unholy Union. Vega got the hot tag to nail Stark with a kick to the back and a hurracarrana. Stark blasted Vega with a thrust kick, only for Vega to shut her down with a Stunner. Vega crushed Stark with a moonsault, but Deville immediately cracked her with a knee. Baszler caught Chance with a knee before receiving a pump kick from Carter.

Dawn planted Carter with a back suplex, Lyra nailed Dawn with an enzuigiri, Fyre spiked Lyra with a Tornado DDT and Vega cracked Fyre with a Codebreaker. Stark immediately knocked Vega away with a missile dropkick, only for Natalya to shut her down with a discus clothesline. Deville sent Natlaya out of the ring with a series of kicks before Vega put her in a sleeper hold. Lyra immediately crushed Deville with a diving leg drop to pick up the win.

WINNERS: Natalya & Lyra Valkyria & Zelina Vega & Kayden Carter & Katana Chance at 7:11

(Pomares’s Analysis: An alright match to continue the directionless rivalry between all of these women. Feels like they crammed everyone here because they no longer had time anywhere else on the card.)

– A video package, recapping the rivalry between Sami Zayn and Gunther was shown.

– Sami Zayn made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Gunther.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown, featuring Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill addressing Damage CTRL as challengers and accepting to face them.

– It was announced that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill would take on Damage CTRL; and Bron Breakker would fight Kofi Kingston on next week’s Raw.

(4) GUNTHER vs. SAMI ZAYN – World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther put Sami down with a headlock takeover, only fo Sami to low-bridge him. Sami taunted Gunther by teasing a Tope con Hilo, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Gunther countered a running crossbody with a chop to the chest. Gunther stepped on Sami’s throat atop the turnbuckle and clocked him with an uppercut. Gunther hit Sami with a neck twist and knocked him off his feet with chops to the chest. Sami tried to go for a Blue Thunderbomb, but Gunther shut him down with chops and an uppercut. Sami caught Gunther with a rising kick and nearly hit him with a Blue Thunderbomb. Gunther hit Sami with a chop to the back and put him in a sleeperhold, until Sami laid him out with a Blue Thunderbomb for a two count, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Gunther knocked Sami off his feet with more chops to the chest. Sami pummeled Gunther down, forcing him to roll out of the ring. Sami blocked a powerbomb with a back body drop and laid Gunther out with a Xploder into the barricade, setting him up for a Helluva Kick at ringside. Back in the ring, Sami hit Gunther with another Helluva Kick, only for Gunther to block a third one with a massive lariat for a nearfall.

Sami countered a powerbomb with an inside cradle, but Gunther quickly retaliated with a shotgun dropkick and a powerbomb for another nearfall. Gunther immediately planted Sami with yet another powerbomb for a shocking kick out at one. Gunther trapped Sami in a deep sleeper hold, but he passed out before reaching the ropes.

WINNER: Gunther at 16:44 (Still World Heavyweight Champion)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really good match with an outstanding final sequence to really make people think that Sami could win. Match could have easily been on the Bad Blood or Crown Jewel cards.)

– After the match, Cody Rhodes showed up to have a face-off with Gunther.

(Pomares’s Analysis: This match will obviously be great, but it feels like such a waste to do this dream match in a champion vs. champion on a Saudi show that won’t have much impact beyond this show.)