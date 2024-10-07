FREE PODCAST 10/7 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (10-8-2019) Keller & Parks review a wild Premiere Week including a controversial Lesnar-Kofi finish, AEW’s debut, NXT, Draft hype, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-8-2019) with cohost Greg Parks, a PWTorch Newsletter columnist and host of the PWTorch Dailycast’s Sunday show, “Wrestling Night in America.” They answered questions from listeners on a wild “Premiere Week” including a controversial Brock Lesnar-Kofi Kingston quick finish, a rejected Hell in a Cell Fiend vs. Seth Rollins finish and where this leaves Seth and Fiend going forward, the highs and lows of AEW’s debut, NXT’s counter-programming, the set-up and hype for the WWE Draft later this week, and much more.
