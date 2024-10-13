News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/13 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Upside between Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Rock’s final four matches wish list, wrestlers with biggest acting upside, more (61 min.)

October 13, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann discuss the following topics:

  • What they’re looking forward to with regard to Raw’s presentation on Netflix
  • Wrestlers with the biggest acting upside
  • Upside comparison between Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker
  • Rock’s final four matches speculation
  • Off the Beaten Path Futurama Episode, “Raging Bender”
  • AEW critique and why folks may believe media to be biased

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024