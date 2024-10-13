VIP AUDIO 10/13 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Upside between Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Rock’s final four matches wish list, wrestlers with biggest acting upside, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann discuss the following topics:
- What they’re looking forward to with regard to Raw’s presentation on Netflix
- Wrestlers with the biggest acting upside
- Upside comparison between Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker
- Rock’s final four matches speculation
- Off the Beaten Path Futurama Episode, “Raging Bender”
- AEW critique and why folks may believe media to be biased
