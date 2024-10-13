VIP AUDIO 10/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-13-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Kurt Angle’s interview on Impact, Ratings Analysis on Huge Week, WWE-UFC battle, ECW Strip Poker, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 13, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

Kurt Angle’s interview on Impact the previous night.

In-depth ratings analysis for a huge week in pro wrestling.

The WWE-UFC battle.

The Raw Family Reunion show.

The ECW Strip Poker show.

Plus a variety of other current events from the week in pro wrestling.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

