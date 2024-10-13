FREE PODCAST 10/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: AEW WrestleDream post-show including Danielson vs. Moxley, Briscoe vs. Jericho, Bucks vs. Private Party, Jay White vs. Hangman, chat interaction (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the return of our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair hosts for the first time and was joined by PWTorch’s Tony Donofrio to review Jon Moxley beating Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title and Danielson going out on his shield. Also, chat room interaction and conversation throughout about the rest of the show with reactions to match quality, finishes, angles, and even intro music playing during the pre-match brawl in the main event.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO