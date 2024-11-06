30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (11/5/1994): Lex Luger vs. Bob Backlund, King’s Court with Undertaker and Paul Bearer, plus Bundy, 1-2-3 Kid, Neidhart, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 5, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #306 )

The Bob Backlund vs. Lex Luger main event was promo’d. After introductions by Vince McMahon and Randy Savage, the match began.

(1) Bob Backlund vs. Lex Luger. Backlund attempted to work over Luger at first with amateur match style moves. Luger mocked Backlund’s duck walk. Tatanka came to ringside several minutes into the bout and distracted Luger. Backlund applied the crossface chicken wing from behind. For no apparent reason, with Backlund in total control, Tatanka entered the ring and began stomping on Luger costing Backlund the victory. Tatanka continued to stomp as Backlund kept the hold locked on. After several referees tried to pry Backlund off of Luger, eventually Backlund let go and stared at his hands, only to soon go back to the hold. Randy Savage eventually left the announcers’ table and pulled Backlund off of Luger. In a post match commentary, Savage said Backlund was out of line and he would not warn him twice…

Next week’s Yokozuna vs. Mabel “Action Zone” main event was promo’d…

(2) 1-2-3 Kid won a squash…

(3) King Kong Bundy won a squash…

(4) I.R.S. talked to a tombstone about taxes the deceased still owed and stole his flowers for payment of backtaxes…

On King’s Court, Lawler interviewed Undertaker and Paul Bearer. Bearer plugged a new Undertaker career retrospect magazine and talked about the WWF assigning Chuck Norris as special referee for the Survivor Series match…

(5) Bret Hart & British Bulldog vs. Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart was promo’d as next week’s live Raw main event…

(6) Jim Neidhart beat Tony Roy…

After the match, McMahon attempted to interview Luger but “audio problems” prevented viewers from hearing it. As Savage filled time, Tatanka attacked Luger backstage as the show went off the air…

