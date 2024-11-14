PARKS’S TAKE: Evaluating the Sports Illustrated list of the Top 20 WWE Wrestlers of All-Time including who was clearly too low

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last month, Sports Illustrated Fan Nation put out a list of of the top 20 WWE wrestlers of all-time. The list got some traction on social media, so I wanted to take a look to see where I might agree and disagree. It’s worth noting that the author didn’t note how he weighed in-ring performance versus drawing power or any other qualities that would make one a “great” wrestler, so without any solid criteria, we’re kind of flying blind. Nevertheless, here’s my take on the list:

-Becky Lynch is at number 20, the only woman on the list. There’s certainly a case to be made that if you’re only going to include one female wrestler, she’s an appropriate choice. Her rise came at a time when WWE was more willing to put the women on equal footing (or close to it) with the men, main eventing TV and even PPVs. Her talent was a big reason for that push; it’s not as if she just happened to be on top at the time WWE made that decision. There were large periods of time in WWE’s history when women’s wrestling was non-existent, so unfortunately there’s not a lot of women to choose from for this spot.

-Several wrestlers at 10-20 seemed to be rewarded for their longevity in the company, like Randy Orton, Edge, and Chris Jericho. They were on top during some lean years in the company creatively (reflected in ratings and attendance of that era), though they’ve had their fair share of memorable matches and storylines, due in large part to that longevity.

-Kurt Angle at 12 seems high. This is where it feels like workrate was emphasized, as he was rarely if ever the top guy in the company, even as champion.

-The most-criticized placement that I’ve seen online is Bruno Sammartino at number 10. That criticism is warranted. Seems at minimum he should be top five, more likely top three. His MSG sellout streak, length of being the top guy in the company, and memorable feuds should put him much higher.

-The top 10 relies heavily on the ’90s-era of wrestlers, not that it’s necessarily wrong. I think most of the top 10 is fine, though you can quibble with the positioning of some. I think the top two of Hulk Hogan (#2) and Steve Austin (#1) are probably correct, though. It’s a bit like the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate, in my opinion.

