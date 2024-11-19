FREE PODCAST 11/19 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-18-2019) Keller & Fann discuss Triple H’s pitch to Kevin Owens to return to NXT, Survivor Series hype, on-site report, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-18-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to review WWE Raw with live callers and mailbag questions. They discussed Triple H’s pitch to Kevin Owens to return to NXT, the latest hype for Survivor Series including more brand invasions from Smackdown and NXT including the return of the color-coated t-shirts, plus some longer good matches, a stellar Rey Mysterio promo after Paul Heyman “raises the stakes,” and more. They take live calls and answer mailbag questions, plus talk to an on-site correspondent who attended in Boston, Mass.

