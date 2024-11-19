News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/19 – WKH – News Update: CM Punk talks about wasting matches in AEW and positive experience in WWE so far, Linda McMahon nominated for Trump cabinet, Dynamite preview, ratings (27 min.)

November 19, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

  • C.M. Punk’s interview with Peter Rosenberg talking about “wasting” matches on some AEW wrestler, living for his dog Larry as he ages, his mood going into 2025, being featured by Netflix as a centerpiece attraction, and more
  • AEW Dynamite preview
  • Collision rating
  • Smackdown rating
  • Raw rating
  • Linda McMahon being nominated for Secretary of Education and whether it’s more likely to help or hurt Vince McMahon’s chances to receive a pardon from Trump for possible Federal criminal charges

