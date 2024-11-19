VIP AUDIO 11/19 – WKH – News Update: CM Punk talks about wasting matches in AEW and positive experience in WWE so far, Linda McMahon nominated for Trump cabinet, Dynamite preview, ratings (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:
- C.M. Punk’s interview with Peter Rosenberg talking about “wasting” matches on some AEW wrestler, living for his dog Larry as he ages, his mood going into 2025, being featured by Netflix as a centerpiece attraction, and more
- AEW Dynamite preview
- Collision rating
- Smackdown rating
- Raw rating
- Linda McMahon being nominated for Secretary of Education and whether it’s more likely to help or hurt Vince McMahon’s chances to receive a pardon from Trump for possible Federal criminal charges
